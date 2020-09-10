Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Montpellier chase defender Emmanuel Ntim

Defender, Emmanuel Ntim

Montpellier is hot on the heels of defender Emmanuel Ntim in the ongoing transfer window and will likely submit a bid for him in the coming days.



According to outlet allezpaillade, several clubs are chasing the defender because of his sensational performances for second-tier side Valenciennes FC.



The former Right to Dream product was last season loaned to French club Trélissac after he came through the Valenciennes FC reserves team to break into the first team in Ligue 2.



Montpellier is in the transfer market looking for a defender to beef up their squad and Ntim is high on their list.



His contract with Les Athéniens runs till June 2022 and his current market value is €650,000.





