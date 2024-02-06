Monarch Promotions' 'Lionheart and Champion Homecoming' boxing event set for Feb. 17 

Boxing News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Monarch Event and Promotions has announced Saturday, February 17, 2024, as the date for the much-anticipated 'The Lionheart and the Champion Homecoming' Boxing Event.



The event is set to come off at the International Conference Centre, Awka, the capital of Anambra State, just eight months after the last edition in Accra.



The exhilarating night of pound-for-pound boxing would feature some of the boxers from Nigeria and other parts of the continent as the highly skilled boxers compete in various weight divisions.



The main event on the card features an ABU title fight between Adijat Gbadamosi (Nigeria) and Salimat Tibesigwan (Uganda) for the ABU Super Bantamweight title. Adijat (8-0-0, 5KO's) goes into the bout as the ABU Super Bantam (vacant) holder. Salimat also boasts an 8-2-0 record heading into the bout.



Nigeria's Victor Benneth (4-0-1) will also exchange blows with Ecuador's Diego Quinones (7-5-1) in a light heavyweight crunch bout. Benneth's last fight was a victory over Ghana's Kwaku Moses via a unanimous decision in an 8-round bout in June 2023.



Other boxers set to feature on the card include national champion Ezra Arenyeka, Temirzhan Baimolda of Kazakhstan, and several other boxers on the undercard.



The event will also feature a musical performance from some of the top musicians on the African continent. Famous names such as Kcee, SkiiBii, CPrince, and Btone will light up the event with some top-notch performances.



Famous comedian and skit maker, Charles Okocha will also be in attendance to entertain the crowd.MONARCH PROMOTIONS' THE LIONHEART AND THE CHAMPION HOMECOMING' BOXING EVENT SET FOR FEBRUARY 17



