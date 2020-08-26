Mohammed Salisu will wear number 22 shirt at Southampton

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu will wear the number 22 shirt for Southampton this season, the club announced on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old has been included in 23-man squad registered for the season which gets underway in September.
Salisu signed for the Premier League club on a four-year deal after an impressive debut season in Spanish top-flight with Real Valladolid.
He started 30 of Valladolid’s 38 La Liga matches last season.
Due to his impressive performances, he attracted interest from a number of clubs including Manchester United.
But Southampton was able to convince the highly-rated defender to join them.
Salisu is yet to be capped by Ghana. He missed out on his debut Black Stars call-up last year November due to injury.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.