You are here: HomeSports2020 08 26Article 1043200

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Salisu will wear number 22 shirt at Southampton

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Salisu will wear the number 22 jersey for Southampton Salisu will wear the number 22 jersey for Southampton


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu will wear the number 22 shirt for Southampton this season, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has been included in 23-man squad registered for the season which gets underway in September.

Salisu signed for the Premier League club on a four-year deal after an impressive debut season in Spanish top-flight with Real Valladolid.

He started 30 of Valladolid’s 38 La Liga matches last season.

Due to his impressive performances, he attracted interest from a number of clubs including Manchester United.

But Southampton was able to convince the highly-rated defender to join them.

Salisu is yet to be capped by Ghana. He missed out on his debut Black Stars call-up last year November due to injury.

 

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment