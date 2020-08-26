Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Salisu will wear number 22 shirt at Southampton

Salisu will wear the number 22 jersey for Southampton

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu will wear the number 22 shirt for Southampton this season, the club announced on Wednesday.



The 21-year-old has been included in 23-man squad registered for the season which gets underway in September.



Salisu signed for the Premier League club on a four-year deal after an impressive debut season in Spanish top-flight with Real Valladolid.



He started 30 of Valladolid’s 38 La Liga matches last season.



Due to his impressive performances, he attracted interest from a number of clubs including Manchester United.



But Southampton was able to convince the highly-rated defender to join them.



Salisu is yet to be capped by Ghana. He missed out on his debut Black Stars call-up last year November due to injury.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.