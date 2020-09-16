Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Mohammed Salisu to make EPL debut in October – Southampton Manager

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu and coach Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu, will have to wait until the October international break to make his Southampton debut, Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said.



The 21-year-old signed for the Saints from Real Valladolid for £10.9 million, but missed out on an opening day 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst on Saturday, September 12.



Ralph Hasenhuttl said Salisu has to work for better fitness before making his expected debut for Southampton in the English Premier League.



He further added he is part of the club’s long-term project and is a perfect acquisition.



“It may take a few more weeks, maybe [to break into the starting set-up]. After the next international break [in October], I hope to have him in the first eleven. He has good drive and is a very ambitious guy”, Hasenhuttl told Hampshire Live.



“He is working hard on his fitness at the moment after a long break from injury and there are a few issues we must work on but you can see his physicality."



“He will not be a short-term project; he will be more of a long-term project. Therefore, I think he was a fantastic transfer."



Southampton’s first game after the October international break will be against Chelsea, where Salisu could make his debut.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.