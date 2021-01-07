Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Mohammed Salisu suffers new injury

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is set to miss his side's FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday after picking up a muscle injury.



The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Saints since completing his £10.9million move from Real Valladolid last summer.



Salisu did not feature in a matchday squad for his new club until December and looked to be edging closer to his first appearance, being named as an unused substitute for six consecutive matches.



However, that run ended on Monday night when the centre-back was not included in the squad to take on champions Liverpool.



"Again, muscle injuries, both," Hasenhuttl told Daily Echo when asked about the absence of the Ghanaian and striker Michael Obafemi in the Liverpool showdown.



It is unclear if the highly-rated defender will recover in time for the Shrewsbury Town FA Cup fixture which is two days away.