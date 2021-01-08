Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mohammed Salisu suffers another injury setback

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has suffered yet another injury setback at Southampton FC.



The centre-back has picked up a muscle injury ahead of his side’s FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.



The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Saints since completing his £10.9million move from Real Valladolid last summer.



“Again, muscle injuries, both,” Hasenhuttl told Daily Echo when asked about the absence of the Ghanaian and striker Michael Obafemi in the Liverpool showdown.



Salisu has been heavy linked with a move back to Spain in the January transfer window.



Valladolid are reportedly monitoring the situation and are interested in signing the center back or consider a loan option due to his inactivity at the club.