Mohammed Salisu shines for Southampton against Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, put up a solid performance against his two fellow countrymen as Southampton clinched a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.



Salisu came on in the 46th minute and ensured that the team did not concede for the rest of the game. Crystal Palace opened the scoring through Christian Benteke in the 2nd minute.



Danny Ings leveled matters in the 19th minute. Che Adams completed the turnaround just three minutes after the restart and Danny Ings once again found the net. This time, it was in the 75th minute.



Jordan Ayew started the game for Palace and was shown a yellow card whilst Schlupp came on in the 65th minute. The duo could not make a real impact for the Eagles.



Salisu is yet to feature for the Black Stars despite reportedly being a subject of multiple callup attempts.