Mohammed Salisu set to make first Premier League debut for Southampton

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu could make his first appearance in the Premier League for Southampton on Boxing day against Fulham.



Southampton have been rocked by injuries with four key players Danny Ings, Jannik Vestergaard and Nathan Redmond set to miss the game.



Ings has been ruled out of the game due to an hamstring injury, Vestergaard is being assessed after suffering discomfort due to fluid on his knee while Redmond is a concern due to a muscle problem.



Oriol Romeu also misses the game due to suspension.



Salisu who joined the Saints from Spanish side Real Valladolid in the summer is yet to make his first start for the club.



He has been named in the team's squad in recent weeks but could make his first appearance at the Craven Cottage on Boxing day.



Southampton boss Hasenhuttl on the possibility of some new players making their debut appearance said, ‘They must show they are good enough for the Premier League. This is the moment they have been waiting for.’

