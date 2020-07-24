Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Mohammed Salisu set to become Southampton's first signing

Salisu has reportedly passed his Southampton medicals

Southampton are confident of signing Mohammed Salisu in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Daily Echo.



Salisu has passed a medical examination ahead of his proposed move to the English Premier League outfit and is expected to sign a four-year deal.



Since January of this year, the Real Valladolid defender has been chased by several top European clubs due to his impressive debut season in the Spanish La Liga.



As reported by your most trusted online portal already, the 21-year-old has agreed to join the Saints next season after reaching personal terms with the club.



The transfer from the Spanish La Liga club to the English Premier League outfit is now subject to a work permit which officials of the Saints are currently working on.



According to The Daily Echo, it could take around a week for the deal to be completed once the season comes to an end.



Salisu has made 31 appearances in the Spanish La Liga where he has scored one goal and provided one assist for Real Valladolid this season

