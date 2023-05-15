Mohammed Salisu sends message to Southampton fans following club's relegation

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has written a heartfelt appreciation to the Southampton fans following the club's official relegation from the Premier League after match week 36.



Southampton suffered a home defeat against Fulham, sealing their fate in the relegation battle.



Despite sitting at the bottom of the league table with 24 points, the Saints needed victory against Fulham to keep their hopes of survival alive. However, goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrović secured a win for Marco Silva's Fulham side.



Salisu, who joined Southampton from Real Valladolid in the summer of 2020, has established himself as a key player for the team. However, injuries have plagued him this season, resulting in him missing several games.



Taking to his official Instagram account, Salisu shared a heartfelt message with Southampton fans, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support during both the team's successful moments and their struggles in the league.



The 24-year-old defender, despite the disappointment of relegation, remains determined to contribute positively to Southampton's future endeavours.



Southampton will end their campaign in the Premier League with matches against Brighton and Liverpool.



Read the full statement below



It’s with a heavy heart that I am writing to you today to inform you about our team recent relegation from the league, As you know, we had high hopes and great aspirations at the beginning of the season, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.



We fought hard and gave our all on the field, but we were unable to secure the necessary wins and points to keep us in the league. The disappointment and sadness that we all feel right now are immeasurable.



I am extremely disappointed that I have not been able to help the team as much as I would have liked, despite my injury I’ve been struggling with since February.



We want to assure you that every player and member of our team is determined to come back stronger and better prepared for the next season.

Despite the outcome, I am incredibly proud of our team and the effort that each and every player put in throughout the season. We know that there are many lessons to be learned and improvements to be made. We are grateful for each and every one of our fans.



Thanks you for your support understanding during this difficult time.

We will continue to work hard and strive for excellence in everything we do. #Saintsfc





