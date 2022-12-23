Mohammed Salisu's Southampton to face Man City in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Sports News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu's club Southampton will host Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the English Carabao Cup.



Salisu, who lasted for 63 minutes before he was replaced by Stuart Armstrong put up an inspired performance as the Saints came from behind to avoid a shock exit against League One Lincoln City at the Saint Mary's Stadium.



The win gave Nathan Jones his first win as Southampton boss, after losing his only previous match in charge at Liverpool on 12 November.



The Premier League side fell behind early when Gavin Bazunu failed to deal with Ainsley Maitland-Niles' sliced clearance. But Chi Adams scored either side of the break to see Southampton through.



The two goals represent the first time Southampton have scored more than one in a game since their win over Chelsea on 30 August.



It is the first time they have reached the quarter-finals of the competition since they lost to Manchester United in the 2017 final and Nathan Jones’s side will be hoping to go one step further when Pep Guardiola’s side visit St Mary’s.



The game will take place in the week commencing January 9, 2023.



Salisu, who represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has made 16 appearances for Southampton across all competitions this season.