Mohammed Salisu’s Monaco crash out of French Cup after Rouen defeat

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu and his AS Monaco team have been eliminated from the French Cup on Thursday night.



This was after a 6-5 penalty shootout defeat against lower league side Rouen at the Stade Robert Diochon in Le Petit-Quevilly.



Despite the loss, the 24-year-old Ghanaian centre back was a standout performer in the game, completing more passes than any player on the pitch.



33 minutes into the game, referee Ruddy Buquet blowed his whistle after for a penalty after Rouen player Leonard Aggoune clattered onto an opponent's legs instead of the ball.



Folarin Balogun won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Leonard Aggoune into the bottom right corner.



The home side equalised through Valentin Sanson who produced a great pass that found Clement Bassin inside the penalty area and took advantage of the situation to rifle a low shot into the back of the net in the fifth minute of first half added time.



The game could not be decided in the 90 minutes and also ended 1-1 after extra time. Rouen eventually emerged 6-5 winners on penalties.