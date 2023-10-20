Mohammed Salisu resumes training after lengthy injury layoff

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has resumed training with AS Monaco after a lengthy injury layoff.



The 24-year-old has been out of action since March, 2022 after sustaining an injury while at Southampton, missing the rest of the league matches as the Saints suffered relegation.



Salisu joined AS Monaco in the French Ligue I in the summer transfer window but is yet to feature for the club after undergoing surgery to correct a niggling injury.



His return comes as a huge boost for Ghana and AS Monaco in their subsequent matches as the defender is of huge importance to both his club and country.



According to reports, Salisu’s rehabilitation is progressing steadily and might soon return to the pitch.



Mohammed Salisu is expected to get back to his form as Ghana will count on him in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.













LSN/KPE