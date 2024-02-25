Mohammed Salisu provides assist as Monaco edge Lens

Sports News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu provided an assist for Monaco in their 3-2 win over RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.



It was his first goal contribution in eight matches since his summer transfer from Southampton.



Compatriot Salis Abdul Samed was an unused substitute for Lens.



Mohammed Salisu delivered a long pass to Folarin Balogun who brought it down and showed a lot of strength to put Monaco in the driving seat with a composed finish in the 19th minute.



Little over 10 minutes later, goalkeeper Samba failed to keep Minamino’s strong shot at bay, letting it slip by into the back of the net.



Lens, however, halved the Monégasques’ lead quickly, with Elye Wahi controversially slipping past the last defender to slot an easy finish into the bottom corner.



Wesley Saïd restored parity for Lens with a rebound after Radosław Majecki saved his first attempt on goal.



Minamino stepped up to the task and delivered the sucker punch at the death with a superb effort from the right flank into the top corner.