Mohammed Salisu prefers Premier League football - Rennes president

Nicolas Holveck, the President of French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennes has revealed that Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu prefers a move to England this summer after failing to sign him.



The 21-year-old centre-back, who has been impressive in the ongoing La Liga season for Real Valladolid has attracted a lot of attention from top European clubs.



It was reported that Salisu was on his way to France after Rennes recently triggered his €12m buyout clause.



But Salisu pulled back with the prospect of Champions League football next season not enough to lure him to accept a switch to Ligue 1.



Holveck is quoted by Foot Mercato as saying: “Salisu is currently prioritizing the Premier League.



“Forcing a player despite agreements between clubs is something we don’t necessarily want to do.



“We have done everything to convince him, a priority, he would like to go to the Premier League.



“We want players who want to come. This is not a reproach to Salisu, who during our discussions, seemed very sincere.



“He prefers an English speaking country. We’re not going to force people,” the Rennes chief added.



Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle United and Southampton are all interested in the enterprising centre back.



Mohammed Salisu is yet to be capped by Ghana after failing to honour back-to-back invitations to the Black Stars in the last two international windows.

