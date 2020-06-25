Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Mohammed Salisu picks Southampton to United, Everton

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu prefers a move to Southampton despite interest from other Premier League clubs.



Salisu, 21, is being chased by Manchester United, Everton, Norwich and Newcastle United following his impressive output for Real Valladolid in the ongoing La Liga season.



Salisu's move to Ligue 1 side Rennes has hit the rock as he prefers to play in the Premier League next season.



The Ghanaian has a £10million release clause with a contract until 2022.



However, according to Foot Mercato, the Real Valladolid is on the verge of signing for Southampton ahead of the other Premier League clubs.



It’s clearly a position that needs some attention, and Salisu – a 6ft 3in defender with great strength and aerial ability – could be a star of the future at just 21.



His ability as a left-footed defender would add balance to any backline, and that’s exactly what the Saints wants next season.

