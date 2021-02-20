Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Mohammed Salisu named in Southampton's line up against Chelsea

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu, has been named in Southampton's line up against Chelsea.



The 21-year-old defender made his debut for The Saints FA Cup win against Wolves.



He made his second appearance for the club in their Premier League defeat to Wolves.



However, ahead of the early kick-off at the Saint Mary Stadium, the former Real Valladolid centre back has been named in the starting XI.



Salisu joined the Premier League club with a lot of prospects and is gradually showing glimpses of what he can offer.



He joined the club for a fee worth 10 million pounds.





Join our Newsletter