Mohammed Salisu named in AS Monaco’s matchday squad for the first time to face PSG

Sports News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has been named in the AS Monaco matchday squad for the first time since joining the club.



The Black Stars centre-back signed for the French Ligue 1 giants in the summer transfer window in a move from English club Southampton.



Unfortunately, he has had to spend months on the sidelines due to an injury that made him miss a lot of games in the English Premier League last season.



Thankfully, Mohammed Salisu has overcome the injury and is now fully fit and in top shape.



Having monitored the progress of the player in training, AS Monaco head coach Adi Hutter has taken the decision to get the player involved in action.



Today, the coach has named the Ghana defender in his squad for the big game against PSG in the French Ligue 1.



That match is scheduled to be played at the Parc des Princes on Friday, November 24.