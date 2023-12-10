Mohammed Salisu makes AS Monaco debut in a 2-1 win against Stade Rennes

Sports News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu made his AS Monaco debut on Saturday afternoon in the French Ligue.



Salisu featured in Monaco's 2-1 away win against Rennes at the Roazhon Park in the week 15 fixtures.



The promising defender who joined Monaco at the start of the season on a five-year deal had his debut delayed due to a recurring injury.



Monaco right-back Vanderson opened the scoring in the 51st minute after a goalless first half.



Youssouf Fofana doubled Monaco’s lead in the 85th minute Rennes’ consolation goal came on the 90th-minute mark through a penalty from Bourigeaud.



Mohammed Salisu was shown a yellow card in the 62nd minute but enjoyed the full minutes of the game.



He was rated 7.6 due to his spirited performance.



Mohammed Salisu will hope to stay fit as he hope to make a return to Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year in Ivory Coast.