Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: southamptonfc.com

Mohammed Salisu looking forward to the future after debut win with Southampton

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Debutant Mohammed Salisu is “very happy” after Southampton's progress to the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup with victory over Wolves.



After months on the sidelines, Salisu had a positive start to his career in a Saints shirt.



It wasn’t until the second half that the deadlock was broken but Danny Ings’ goal stormed the Saints in front and Stuart Armstrong sealed the deal in the dying minutes.



It’s been a rocky few weeks for the Saints and it’s no surprise that victory in the cup has given the team an extra boost moving forward.



“It’s a perfect night, I’m really happy to be back with the team,” the Ghanaian centre-back exclaimed. “The team really did well and worked hard, I’m very happy."



“I’m very excited for a clean sheet, it’s very important."



“It was a great boost really, we are going to give our all on Sunday."



“I think we need to focus on the next round, fight hard together and I think we’ll go further."



“When we are on the pitch, we are all the same and we have to give our all."



“I’m looking forward to playing more matches and give my best to the team.”



The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of the 20th March but in the meantime, Southampton has another Wolves tie to prepare for.



“Now we are looking forward to Sunday against the same team, we are going in with all again and hopefully we will get the three points.”