Mohammed Salisu is set to make Southampton debut against Chelsea

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu is likely to make his debut for English side Southampton this weekend against Chelsea, according to Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.



The 21-year old joined Southampton on a four-year deal from Spanish side Real Valladolid in the summer transfer window for a 10 million pounds fee but is yet to feature for the club.



Salisu has been training with the squad but Ralph Hasenhuttl indicated that the Ghanaian defender could not be selected for games due to his match fitness and stated that he will be ready after the international break.



“It may take a few more weeks, maybe [to break into the starting set-up],” Hasenhuttl told Hampshire Live.



"After the next international break [in October], I hope to have him in the first eleven. He has good drive and is a very ambitious guy."



“He is working hard on his fitness at the moment after a long break from injury and there are a few issues we must work on but you can see his physicality."



“He will not be a short-term project, he will be more of a long-term project. Therefore I think he was a fantastic transfer."



Southampton will play against Chelsea FC at the Stamford Bridge in the Premier League as club football returns after the international break.

