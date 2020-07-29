Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for the Black Stars - Family assures Ghanaians

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

The family of Mohammed Salisu has issued a press statement on his absence from the Black Stars.



Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor recently revealed in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, that the Ghana Football Association's attempt to invite the 21-year-old has been unsuccessful.



However, his family has come out to rectify the situation by officially releasing a press statement.



Below is the Press statement on Salisu Mohammed’s absence from national duties:



"The family of Abdul Karim Salisu Mohammed wish to correct and clarify news gaining momentum in some media circles which seems to suggest that our son has rejected the opportunity to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars."



"We further wish to state unequivocally that our son is a proud Ghanaian and very ready to represent Ghana at every level and time. He is so much enthused to be associated with the Black Stars since it has been his dream to play for Ghana at the highest level."



"However, we have received media reports on the contrary and it is really disturbing that journalists failed to ascertain the truth of his absence from national duties."



"Salisu was indeed invited to play for the South Africa and São Tomé games for the African Cup qualification but he was slightly injured then. He did not want to represent his beloved country with a hidden injury."



"Again, Salisu availed himself for call ups into the junior national teams but he got those invitations at an unfavorable time of his career in Spain.



"It is our wish that in subsequent matches of the Black Stars, our son will be available and represent the country."



"We hope this statement will put to rest the numerous media conjectures and unproductive rumors which is geared at creating dissatisfaction by Ghanaians against our son. Salisu Mohammed is committed to the course of helping Ghana win an African Cup and qualification to the World Cup once again."



Thank you.



Family of Abdul Karim Salisu Mohammed.

