Mohammed Salisu in top shape for Southampton EPL opener against Crystal Palace

New signing Mohammed Salisu is preparing for the start of the 2020/21 English Premier League season with Southampton.



The 20-year-old centre back showed a lot of promise last season in the Spanish La Liga with Real Valladolid.



Salisu signed a four-year contract worth £10.9 million.



On Tuesday, 8 September 2020, he was spotted at the club's training ground, Staplewood Campus in Marchwood, Hampshire.



Salisu is expected to make the match day squad on Saturday, 12 September, when the Saints travel to Crystal Palace for their season opener.





