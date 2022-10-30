Mohammed Salisu in action as Southampton suffer defeat to Crystal Palace

Sports News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu featured for Southampton in their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday.



Salisu played full throttle and put an impressive performance but it was not enough as the Saints lost at Selhurst Park.



The 22-year-old was shown a yellow card in the 40th minute after blocking off Odsonne Edouardo's run.



Edouard scored the only goal of the game when Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha nipped the ball away from Lyanco and found Tyrick Mitchell, who cut back to set up a simple finish for Edouard.



Southampton improved significantly in the second half and were unlucky not to find an equaliser as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong both went close and Palace nervously held on to the three points.



The defeat ends a run of three Premier League matches unbeaten for Southampton, who held then league-leaders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw last week.



Salisu has made 12 league appearances for Southampton so far this season.



He is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



