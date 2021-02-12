Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Salisu glitters on debut as Southampton pip Wolves in FA Cup

Mohammed Salisu in action for Southampton

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu gave a wonderful account of himself on his debut as Southampton defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in the FA Cup on Thursday.



Salisu was given his bow for the Saints during their 2-0 win against Wolves at the Molineux.



The Saints displayed grit and determination in the quest to end their leaky defense against Wolves.



Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men needed two goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong to clinch a narrow victory against their Premier League opponents.



Salisu played his heart out at the centre of defense for the visitors.



In the 30th minute of the match, the young guardsman demonstrated a high sense of awareness to steal the ball off the on-rushing Gibbs-White.



Gibbs-White nipped in ahead of a slightly hesitant Salisu in the box but the Ghanaian stood tall with a superb challenge to win the ball which sparked a penalty debate.



Referee Jon Moss consulted the VAR but claimed it was a legitimate tackle.



His performance for the side could see him earn more playing time as the St. Mary’s Stadium side are hoping to cease their leaky defense.



Before tonight, Southampton had shipped in a whopping 16 goals in their last four matches in the English top-flight.