Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Salisu confirms Real Valladolid exit in emotional message

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender, Salisu Mohammed has sent a heartwarming goodbye message to his former club Real Valladolid as he completes his move to English side Southampton.



The 20-year-old joins the English club for a fee of 10.9 million euros on a four-year contract.



The Ghanaian centre-back had a breakthrough season in the Spanish La Liga attracting a lot of interests from clubs across Europe.



Southampton triggered his release clause and have signed the centre-back to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.



In a message on his post on his official Instagram page to confirm his exit from the club read,



"Today I am writing you this letter, first of all to thank you all for your constant support from day one. I want to thank all my teammates, coaches and all the staff of this wonderful club. I also want to especially thank my coach, coach Sergio, who has given me the opportunity to play for LALIGA despite my little experience.



"He put his trust in me and I will always be grateful for every opportunity he gave me! Also to my teammates for pushing me and making me a better player and for trusting me from day one. Of course I also thank the president, Ronaldo, very much.



"For me it has been a dream to play for someone who has achieved so much in football. I would also like to thank all the fans, you have been incredible to me and I am very grateful for all the love you have shown me. Thanks for your patience and encouragement! You have always pushed me to get my confidence high and you have always made me feel so loved both on the pitch and off, now another opportunity has presented itself and it has always been my dream to play in the Premier League.



"As I leave Valladolid to continue living my dreams, I carry on with a heavy heart leaving this incredible club. I came here as a child and I am leaving as a man.



"I do it with the hope that you will always remember me as a good person and a true professional who happily gave everything for the jersey and this great club! When I leave and move on to my next challenge, I will always have you close to my heart and I hope that 1 day we will meet again knowing that we have all done great things.



"Thank you so much for everything! Aupa Pucela !!!!!

