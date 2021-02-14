Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Salisu Premier League bow for Southampton ends in defeat against Wolves

Mohammed Salisu on his Premier League debut

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu made a brief appearance on his Premier League debut for Southampton in the 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.



After a rather long wait for his maiden outing for the Saints, the centre-back made his bow in a 2-0 victory over Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.



The 21-year-old gave a superb account of himself which prompted coach Ralph Hasenhüttl to name him in his Matchday squad for the encounter against the same opponents.



The budding centre-back was introduced in the match as a replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters in the 72nd minute.



His introduction did little to improve the scoreline for the hosts as the St Mary’s Stadium outfit lost 2-1.



Salisu joined Southampton on a four-year contract in August last year.



His debut was however delayed by injury and match fitness concerns.