Mohammed Polo tasks Chris Hughton to end AFCON trophy drought

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder and 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo has charged Black Stars' new coach Chris Hughton to end the AFCON trophy drought which has prolonged to 41 years.



Ghana have come close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade, 2010 Angola losing to Egypt in the finals and in 2015 Equatorial Guinea- Gabon as the Stars lost to Ivory Coast on penalty shootout.



The Ghana FA announced the former Newcastle United and Brighton manager as the new coach of the national team on Sunday.



He replaces Otto Addo who resigned after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Polo charged Hughton to think about ending the country’s trophy drought.



“I think he knows the players; we should listen to him about he is bringing on board because we need nothing than to return to winning ways. The AFCON trophy has eluded us for a longtime and it’s long overdue, we’ve been marking time for long”



“To me is a task for him to win the trophy. They’ve taken the decision to appoint him because he’s been in the terrain for sometime now, so winning AFCON should be a priority under Hughton”



Hughton worked with the national team as technical advisor during the World Cup playoff against Nigeria and was part of the team at the tournament in Qatar.



The former Brighton boss first assignment will be the AFCON 2023 qualifiers when Ghana takes on Angola next month.