Mohammed Polo identifies the two Black Stars players who can win Ghana 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Polo says two of Ghana’s promising talents Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah will propel the Black Stars to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast next year.



The duo put up solid performances for the Stars in their 2-1 win over the Central African Republic in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, September 7. Kudus fetched the opening goal with a superb freekick before Nuamah tapped in from Antoine Semenyo’s assist.



According to Polo, the duo will contribute hugely to the Stars performance, describing both Kudus and Nuamah as exceptional talents Ghana can capitalize on.



Speaking to GNA, the 1978 AFCON winner said “The telepathy between these two players could propel Ghana to AFCON success in Cote D'Ivoire and would have a massive impact on our bid to qualify for the next World Cup,”



“It is very rare for Ghana to have these kinds of players in one team at a time, but we are blessed to have this duo who are not just creators but scorers,” he said.



Both Kudus and Nuamah are products from the Right to Dream Academy and currently plie their trades with West Ham United and Olympique Lyon respectively.



Polo lauded their progress, adding that these clubs would aid in their development and and that they would become massive for Ghana football progress, especially at the senior level.



“I am happy with their progress, and I urge you to annul all the negativity that they might face while playing football, especially on social media,” he added.



The former Hearts of Coach trainer said there are more of these talents in Ghana and that more has to be done to unearth them.



Polo went into coaching after his football career where he managed Hearts of Oak, Stade Malien, and Hearts of Oak.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below























LSN/KPE