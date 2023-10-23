Mohammed Polo counting on Kurt Okraku for Ghana football revival

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has expressed his displeasure about the state of Ghana football while he counts on Kurt Okraku for its revival.



Internationally, the West African giants have been unable to live up to expectations in recent times. The Black Stars and other youth national teams have been poor in major tournaments, suffering an early exit in the process.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the 1978 AFCON winner cited inconsistency for the country’s unimpressive performance in recent times but counts on Okraku, who recently maintained his seat as Ghana FA boss for its revival.



“We have to accept that for some years now, football is not going on well. Our game took a nosedive after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where players fought the FA’s leadership at the time”



“It’s also being years since Ghana won the AFCON title. Moreover, our youth national teams are not performing in recent times. Truth be told, there is no consistency in Ghana football because there are no structures”



“Our major problem is consistency; we need to start from the juvenile football to the top. Despite everything, we still have the opportunity to do something, we just have to raise our technical direction and focus on the philosophy launched by the FA and with the continuation of Kurt Okraku, we hope all these will be tackled for the betterment of our game” he said.