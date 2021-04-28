Mohammed Polo commends Akufo-Addo for setting up a committee to support Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for setting up a four-member committee to raise an amount of $15 million to support the Black Stars participation at AFCON 2022 as well as the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The committee is headed by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, with his Deputy Evans Bobie Opoku, who has yet to go through vetting, as a member. Other members include the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffour.



Reacting to this on Plan B FM ‘Kawadwen Sports Show with Dan K. Pobi ‘Okocha’, the former Hearts of Oak coach said the setting up of the four-member committee is a step in the right direction to ending the country’s 40-year AFCON trophy drought.



"During our time that we won the AFCON, we had visionary leaders like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Acheampong and JJ Rawlings. Nana Addo also a visionary leader in his time thinks this is the best way to go for us to win the AFCON. I support him with that," he said.



"It’s possible we can win the AFCON and the World Cup. The president has done the right thing by pumping this huge sum of investments into the Black Stars. We need to support it," he concluded.