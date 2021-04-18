Mohammed Polo believes CK Akonnor can win 2021 AFCON title

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Mohammed Polo, is confident Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor, can win the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.



Ghana finished at the summit of Group C table in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with 13 points to book a place in next year’s Nations Cup.



CK Akonnor's side has failed to the AFCON title since 1982, despite being at the finals of the tournament on three occasions (1992, 2010 and 2015).



"He has to assemble players who have the ability to conquer Africa once again to prove that the sleeping giant of African football is wide awake," Polo, who won the 1978 AFCON with Ghana told Graphic Sports.



“In every tournament, coaches build their teams around some core players, so in this tournament, Akonnor should build his players around the Ayew brothers, as well as Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus who have proved that they could be relied upon in such tough competitions."



"Under no circumstance should Akonnor allow officialdom to interfere in his team selection because he will be the one football fans will criticise if anything goes wrong."



He added, "Kwasi Appiah had that opportunity but he could not break the jinx, hence the need for Akonnor to do so at the next tournament in Cameroun when the best in Africa assemble to fight for honours."



"Since many of our players are playing outside Ghana, Akonnor should devise a system of monitoring their performance so that he would know who is in top shape to merit invitation for the tournament."



"But some locals such as Gladson Awako, Abdul-Ganiyu Ismail and Razak Abalora who have proved themselves should also be offered the opportunity to be at the tournament.



"He (Akonnor) should select the best from the locals and foreign-based players and ensure that even his substitutes can turn things around to give Ghana her fifth continental trophy next year."



