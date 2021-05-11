Mohammed Nasiru to start training with BK Hacken on Thursday

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger Mohammed Nasiru is expected to start training with Swedish side BK Hacken amid a return to the club, Footballghana.com can report.



The 26-year-old terminated his contract with Levski Sofia after the club failed to pay his salaries for the past four months and the remainder of his signing of fees.



The ex-Ghana U-17 captain spent seven years in Sweden before his transfer to Bulgaria and reports say he could return to his former club BK Hacken.



Despite the clubs Sports Director, Martin Ericsson claiming he has no idea about the news, he has disclosed the enterprising winger will be with the team and train with them from Thursday.



“Well, that was more than I knew……Ericsson answers laughing and continues:



“But there is no agreement in any case.



He is in a slightly special situation now so he will be with us and train a little from Thursday, then there is really nothing more concrete to say about it”



Asked if the goal is to get an agreement with the player, he said, “We’ll see, we start with him being with us and driving for a while, then we’ll see where we end up”



“I do not know exactly what we will look like in the summer, but no……Not specifically. We usually try to take care of our old players, so they can keep going. Then we’ll see what happens”



Nasiru Mohammed who joined Levski Sofia in 2019 scored 3 goals in 35 matches before terminating contract with the club over ill-treatment.