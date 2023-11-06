Mohammed Naeem scores brace to inspire Halmstad BK to victory over Kalmar FF in Sweden

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Naeem showcased his goal-scoring prowess when Halmstad BK defeated Kalmar FF in the Swedish top flight.



Naeem started and lasted 88 minutes as Halmstad cruised to a resounding 3-0 home win over their opponent in the week 29 fixture.



The 26-year-old opened the floodgate for his side before the halftime break after connecting from Erik Ahlstrand’s pass.



Naeem wasted no time in registering his second goal of the match after hitting the back of the net six minutes into the second half.



Sweden international Viktor Granath sealed victory for Halmstad after finding the back of the net in the 61st-minute mark.



Naeem takes his tally in the season to 7 goals after 25 appearances in the Swedish top division.