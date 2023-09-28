You are here: HomeSports2023 09 28Article 1852481

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Kudus wins man-of-the-match in West Ham's win over Lincoln

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, was named man-of-the-match in West Ham United's win over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup.

West Ham United via a tweet on X confirmed that the Ghanaian was voted as the man-of-the-match in their away win on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Kudus was sensational on the night, coming close to scoring from a freekick and completing the most dribbles in the game.

Nonetheless, Tomas Soucek scored the only goal of the game to help the Hammers progress to round 4 of the League Cup.

Kudus lasted the whole minutes of the game. He recorded 74 touches, completed 41 passes, made 7 out of 7 attempted long balls, completed 4 successful dribbles, attempted 3 shots, created 2 chances, and made 2 key passes.

The game was his second start for West Ham since joining from Ajax. He has won man-of-the-match awards in both.

Following the win, West Ham will face Arsenal in the next round of the EFL Cup.




