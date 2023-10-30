Mohammed Kudus warns Arsenal ahead of EFL Cup clash

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has promised to help West Ham back to winning ways ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal.



The Hammers have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and a defeat in Europe in midweek.



The London club will host their rivals on Wednesday in the Caraboa Cup, and Kudus who made his first Premier League start on Sunday against Everton remains optimistic ahead of the Arsenal game.



“We definitely want to bounce back against Arsenal. The good thing is there are a lot of games and we don’t have time to be too disappointed," he said after Sunday's game.



“The focus now has to be on Arsenal, our next game, and how we do better.”



Kudus has already scored three goals since joining the Hammers in the summer transfer window from Ajax.



Meanwhile, compatriot Thomas Partey will miss the game in midweek due to an injury he sustained before the UEFA Champions League game against Sevilla.



