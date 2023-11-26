Mohammed Kudus voted West Ham Man of the Match after starring role in Burnley win

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been voted West Ham United Man of the Match after his starring role in their win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.



He provided two assists to see them come from a goal down and win 2-1, with one of the assists eventually not standing because the equaliser was awarded as an own goal.



Four minutes into the second half, Burnley were awarded a penalty kick after an infringement from Mohammed Kudus, which seen as very soft from fans on social media.



Attacker Jay Rodriguez accepted the responsibilities from 12 yards and scored to give the hosts the lead.



Late in the game, Mohammed Kudus starred with an outstanding showing as he set up Divin Mubama (eventually given as an own goal) and Tomas Soucek to score to give West Ham United a 2-1 win at the end of the contest.



The 23-year-old now has two goals and one assist in 10 Premier League games.



