Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Kudus’ value skyrockets in transfer market

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus’ value in the transfer market has increased just six months after moving to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.



The 21-year-old moved to Holland for an amount of €9 million from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window.



And according to Transfermarkt, the midfield dynamo’s value has increased by 25%, putting his value at €12 million.



Mohammed Kudus had an electrifying start to his career at Ajax before suffering an unfortunate injury on his champions league debut against Liverpool on October 21, 2020.



Before the injury, the Right to Dream Academy graduate had created three goals, scored one and won two man of the match awards in three Eredivisie games.



The attacking midfielder has fully recovered from the injury that kept him out for two months and he’s expected to match the matchday squad for the game against PSV on Sunday.



