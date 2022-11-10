Mohammed Kudus urges Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder to play him as a 'number 10'

Sports News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana youngster, Mohammed Kudus has charged Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder to play him in his natural position.



The 22-year-old has been one of the standout players at Ajax this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.



However, he has mostly played in the false nine role but Kudus believes he plays better as a 'number 10'.



"It's more that I think I can do it on my own position even better than as a striker," he told Algemeen Dagblad in an interview.



"So it's not annoying, because the team goes above everyone else."



Kudus has been included in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, however, he is expected to be named in the final squad for the global showpiece later this month.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before traveling to Qatar for the World Cup.



Kudus has made 18 appearances and scored five goals for the Black Stars.