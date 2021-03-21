You are here: HomeSports2021 03 21Article 1211125

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Football Ghana

Mohammed Kudus, two other Ghana players named in IFFHS CAF U-20 team of the year

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has named three Ghanaian players in their CAF U-20 team of the year.

Globally renowned for keeping track of football statistics, the IFFHS in the past have come out with Teams of the Year and the Decade for Men and Women in the Sport.

Having monitored players on the continent for the past year, the international body has picked the best eleven U-20 players on the African continent.

The team has three players from Ghana including attacking sensation and Ajax talisman Mohammed Kudus.

Last year, he established himself as a star at FC Nordsjaelland before subsequently securing a move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

He is joined on the IFFHS CAF U-20 team of the year by his compatriots Danlad Ibrahim and Montari Kamaheni.

Join our Newsletter

News

The purported military personnel went berserk at the area and allegedly assaulted five labourers

Military men on rampage at Asutuare, civilians assaulted

Business

Lucy Quist, Valentina Mintah, Freda Duplan & Salma Okonkwo

Four women breaking boundaries at top positions internationally

Entertainment

Actress Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo breaks down as she talks infidelity in her marriage

Africa

Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu, interim leader of Zulu nation

South Africa's powerful Zulu nation appoints Queen as interim leader

Opinions

The late president of Tanzania, Mr John Magufuli

The tragic case of Tanzania's late president John Magufuli