Mohammed Kudus' two goals against Freiburg nominated for West Ham Goal of the Month

Sports News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star midfielder Mohammed Kudus is on the verge of another milestone at West Ham United, with two of his standout goals in March earning nominations for the club's prestigious Goal of the Month Award.



Kudus stands out as the sole player with two goals in contention for this coveted accolade, with the ultimate winner to be decided through a fan vote.



Following a challenging period post the 2023 AFCON campaign where Ghana's early exit marred his form, Kudus bounced back impressively in March.



The former Ajax Amsterdam star showcased his prowess by netting twice against SC Freiburg in the Europa League, both strikes earning him nominations for the Goal of the Month Award.



One of those goals was a stunning solo goal from a blistering run from his own half.



Additionally, he found the back of the net in a 4-3 defeat to Newcastle and contributed with several assists during the month.



Among his nominated goals, Kudus' first strike against Freiburg is generating significant buzz, with many tipping it to not only secure him the Goal of the Month Award but potentially position him as a strong contender for the Goal of the Season accolade.