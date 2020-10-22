Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Mohammed Kudus told me his injury wasn't serious - Mother reveals

Mohammed Kudus suffered an injury on his Champions League debut against Liverpool

Mariama Suleman, the mother of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that her son called to inform her that the injury he sustained wasn't serious.



The 20-year-old picked up an injury on his debut Champions League game against Liverpool at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Wednesday, October, 21.



Kudus sustained the knee injury after a collision with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before he was substituted.



Reacting to the injury sustained by his son, Mariama Suleman said: “Kudus called me late in the night to inform me that the injury wasn’t serious so I shouldn’t worry”, she told Happy FM.



“He will be going to the hospital to have a scan today and I know he will be fine”.



She added that: " I know my son will go further in his career and I want to thank everybody for the support they have given him."



The Ghanaian international is expected to undergo a scan today to confirm the extent of the injury.



Fans and well-wishers of new Ghana star Mohammed Kudus were left heavily disappointed and heartbroken after the 20-year-old's UEFA Champions League debut ended after just six minutes due to injury.

