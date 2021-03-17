Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Kudus to start Europa League Round of 16 game on the bench for Ajax

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is expected to start from the bench when Ajax take on Swiss side Young Boys in the Europa League round of 16 second leg on Thursday.



The 20-year old after his recovery is still battling his way to the starting lineup after a length spell out on the sidelines.



Mohammed Kudus has gotten some game time under manager Ten Hag since making his injury return but in an usual position which he has excelled.



Ajax Coach Ten Haag praised the Ghanaian International after he excelled in the new role give him against FC Groningen in that 3-1 win in the Eredivisie on Sunday.



"I thought he played very well in the first phase of the match, exactly as we had imagined. He slipped a bit in the second half, but that is logical. He needs to build on his match condition, he has more minutes for that. required."



"I can enjoy him incredibly, that he is always able to find solutions under this pressure and that he knows how to play freely and often also has a very good continuation," Ten Hag concluded.



Despite Kudus impressive performance on Sunday in the league, he has no place in the starting line up against Young Boys in the Europa League.



Ten Hag currently relies on Edson Álvarez in midfield to Mohammed Kudus.



The first leg ended 3-0 in favor of the Dutch giants at the Johann Cruyff Arena.



Ajax probable line up: Stekelenburg, Rensch, Timber, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Gravenberch; Antony, Klaassen, Neres; Tadic.



