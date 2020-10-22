Mohammed Kudus to miss Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifications next month

Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus will miss next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications following a long-term injury.
The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder suffered a knee injury on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Liverpool FC.
Kudus sustained the knee injury after a collision with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before he was substituted.
The Dutch giants have announced that he has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him on the sidelines for several months.
This means the 20-year-old sensation can't be selected for November's doubleheader against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Come back stronger, Mo! ??— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 22, 2020
Mohammed Kudus has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.#UCL
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.