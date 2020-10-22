You are here: HomeSports2020 10 22Article 1090672

Mohammed Kudus to miss Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifications next month

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus will miss next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications following a long-term injury.

The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder suffered a knee injury on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Liverpool FC.

Kudus sustained the knee injury after a collision with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before he was substituted.

The Dutch giants have announced that he has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him on the sidelines for several months.

This means the 20-year-old sensation can't be selected for November's doubleheader against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

