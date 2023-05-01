Mohammed Kudus to mark injury return against AZ on Saturday - Ajax coach

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax interim manager John Heitinga has revealed that Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus will be available for their Dutch Eredivisie Round 31 game against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday night.



The 22-year-old midfielder has missed the Dutch giants' last four games due to an injury that has sidelined him for about a month now.



He had to come off after an hour in their Dutch Cup semifinal on April 9, a game they won 2-1 but ultimately lost the final on penalties to PSV Eindhoven this past weekend.



Mohammed Kudus returned to training with the group but missed that game due to a lack of game fitness.



Speaking after the penalty shootout defeat, Heitinga said that Kudus would train to regain fitness for a week and be ready for the game against AZ Alkmaar.



"He won't make it to this match because of his injury. I think he can be there next week after a good and full training week."



Kudus has been involved in 20 goals and assists for Ajax this season in all competitions