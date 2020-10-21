Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Kudus suffer injury on Champions League debut

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus has seen his Uefa Champions League debut cut short after suffering an injury setback in the clash against Liverpool.



The highly-rated youngster earned a starting role for Ajax Amsterdam when the team hosted the reigning English Champions League champions at the Johan Cruyff Arena.



Expected to play a key role for the Dutch Eredivisie giants, Mohammed Kudus could not last even 10 minutes and had to be substituted in the 9th minute.



The 20-year old picked up an injury after just 6 minutes and had to receive treatment.



It was subsequently concluded that he will not be able to continue.



His place has been taken by Quincy Promes as Ajax battle to get the win against Liverpool at the end of the 90 minutes.

