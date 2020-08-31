Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mohammed Kudus starts as Ajax draw with Union Berlin in Pre-season friendly

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian football prodigy Mohammed Kudus started for AFC Ajax as they drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly against Union Berlin on Sunday.



Barely 24 hours after netting his debut goal for Ajax, Kudus was ahanded a starting role by Head Coach Erik ten Hag as the reigning Dutch Champions prepare for the new season.



Kudus, a versatile player starting in a midfield trio also comprising Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Carel Eiting.



Ajax led at half time after Eiting gave them the opener in the 27th minute.



Union Berlin clawed back into the encounter after Marcus Ingvartsen, a first half substitute netted 3 minutes after the break.



Marius Bulter made it 2-1 for the Germans in the 57th minute before, Ekkelenkamp restored parity in the 69th minute.



Kudus who fared very well in the game was allowed some rest after he was replaced with Max De Waal after 63 minutes.



The Black Stars midfielder scored in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Eithracht Frankfurt and is expecting to play a key role when the Dutch season commences.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.