Mohammed Kudus’ solo goal against Freiburg wins West Ham goal of the month

West Ham United have named Mohammed Kudus’ incredible solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League as the goal of the month of March.



The goal was his first in the match as he hit a brace in the 5-0 win at the London Stadium on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The victory propelled the Hammers to the quarter-final stage of the competition.



Kudus’ first goal was a belter as he took the ball from his own half and went past three players before slotting it home with his weaker foot.



The two goals took his tally to 5 goals in the Europa League, four behind top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has nine goals.



This is Mohammed Kudus’ third goal-of-the-month award since joining the Hammers in August 2023.





Majestic. Magnificent. Magical.@KudusMohammmed's outstanding solo goal was your March Goal of the Month ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8l3DdrUdSM — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 5, 2024

