Mohammed Kudus sits on the bench for West Ham’s clash with Villa

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus has made the West Ham United team for the game against Aston Villa this afternoon.



The Hammers are playing away at Villa Park in a Round 9 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Although Mohammed Kudus is part of the West Ham United team for the game, he has missed out on a starting role.



The Black Stars poster boy has been named on the bench ahead of kick-off at 15:30gmt. He is likely to be introduced in the second half to help his team chase a win over the Premier League opponent.



Since joining West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus has made five appearances in the English Premier League.



While he is yet to start a game for the Hammers, he has already scored one goal and is pushing for a starting role with his impressive performances whenever he gets the chance to play.