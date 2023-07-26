Mohammed Kudus sends cryptic message with Asake's song amid Chelsea, Arsenal links

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has sent a cryptic message amid opposition by some Ghanaians to his links with Chelsea and Arsenal.



The Black Stars midfielder has drawn strong interest from the two Premier League giants but some Ghanaians believe a move to either of the two big clubs would be too soon and has a high possibility of slowing his career.



Kudus, implicitly, has reacted to the claims using lyrics from Nigerian singer Asake's hit song 'Lonely at the Top'.



He posted the lyrics on his intergram story that reads: 'Cause life na one, no get another one. I go take am do wetin I love. Wetin' you love oh, no be wetin I love oh. Wetin I love, I go do am with all my heart oh'.



The portion which is sung in pidgin translates to 'because life is one and I won't get another one, I'll do what I love. What you love is not what I love. I will do what I love with all my heart."



Both Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be in talks with the Kudus who has two years remaining in his Ajax contract.



Other clubs who are interested in the 23-year-old midfielder include Brighton and Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund.



Ajax have set a €50 million price tag for the former Nordsjaellands midfielder, who they bought for €9 million.







EE/KPE